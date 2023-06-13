Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $86.54 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 298,668 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $86,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

