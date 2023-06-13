Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248,841 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 3.9 %

CCJ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.95. 7,346,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,044. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.