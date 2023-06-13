Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 9.3% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.38. 2,067,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,710. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

