Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,955. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of 0.04.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
