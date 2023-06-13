Cannell Capital LLC Acquires 173,286 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,286 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Insider Activity

Pinterest Price Performance

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

