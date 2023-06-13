Cannell Capital LLC Acquires 29,363 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 420,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,093. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

