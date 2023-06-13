Cannell Capital LLC Acquires New Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,000. WideOpenWest comprises about 2.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.67% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 78,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

