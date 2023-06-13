Cannell Capital LLC Increases Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 4.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 6.76% of Inspired Entertainment worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,684. The company has a market capitalization of $397.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

