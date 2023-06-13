Cannell Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,106. The firm has a market cap of $508.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.49%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,739,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,250,800.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 43,899 shares of company stock valued at $654,861 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

