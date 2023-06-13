Cannell Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

