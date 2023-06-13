Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
