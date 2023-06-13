Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,564,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

