Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,546. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

