Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 1.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497 over the last ninety days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 497,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,937. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

