Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 902,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

