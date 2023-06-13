Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $25.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

