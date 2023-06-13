Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $28.42 billion $638.55 million 219.52

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1091 2668 2850 113 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon rivals beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

