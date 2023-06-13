Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.