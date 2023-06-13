Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.74. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,815. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

