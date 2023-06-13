Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 349,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 196,888 shares.The stock last traded at $42.80 and had previously closed at $43.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.