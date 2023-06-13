Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Celanese stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. 852,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

