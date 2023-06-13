Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 7694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 173 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.