Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Critical Review

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 8.84 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 9.46 -$123.70 million ($0.99) -0.55

Analyst Ratings

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,882.43% -59.40% -48.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

