Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,369,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.13% of Centene worth $1,916,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

