Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 85,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 210,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $9,363,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

