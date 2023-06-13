Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 22,779 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 749,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

