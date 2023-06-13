Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock worth $31,681,615. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

AVGO traded up $50.74 on Monday, reaching $855.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $673.59 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.