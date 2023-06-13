Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 79,026 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,971. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

