Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 48,010 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,010 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 923,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

