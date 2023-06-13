CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 17%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) rose 17% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.58. Approximately 144,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

