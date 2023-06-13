Chain (XCN) Achieves Market Cap of $23.35 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Chain has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,107,278,128 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

