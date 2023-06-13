Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Bought by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $95,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEL traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $61.60. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

