Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) is Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s 4th Largest Position

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 5.0% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $185,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 120.5% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,131,000 after buying an additional 671,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,251,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock remained flat at $67.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.