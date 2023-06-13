China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in May

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIHKY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.02. 21,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,071. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

