China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 25,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Xiangtai Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

