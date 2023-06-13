Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.53. 316,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $486.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

