Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 52,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 429,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

