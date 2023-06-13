Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 52,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 429,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.
Clearfield Trading Down 4.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.