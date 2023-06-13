Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 6730799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.34 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.88.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Rating)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.