CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Kenneth Ford Acquires 86,365 Shares

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Ford acquired 86,365 shares of CMO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £17,273 ($21,612.86).

CMO Group Stock Up 4.4 %

LON:CMO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.35 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.84. The company has a market capitalization of £14.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. CMO Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 15.45 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

