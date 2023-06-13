CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Kenneth Ford Acquires 86,365 Shares

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Ford acquired 86,365 shares of CMO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £17,273 ($21,612.86).
CMO Group Stock Up 4.4 %
LON:CMO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.35 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.84. The company has a market capitalization of £14.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. CMO Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 15.45 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.
CMO Group Company Profile
