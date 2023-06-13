Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Campbell Soup accounts for about 1.1% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

