Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $52.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,415.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,574.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,492.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

