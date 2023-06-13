Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 296.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

