Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

