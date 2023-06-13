Comparing Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Delek Group.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60% Delek Group 47.05% 65.57% 14.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Delek Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.75 $151.67 million $2.26 11.15 Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Summary

Delek Group beats Viper Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

