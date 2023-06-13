comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.14% of comScore worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 1,739.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of comScore stock remained flat at $0.89 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 245,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,714. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.16. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek bought 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

