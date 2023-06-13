Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.03 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

