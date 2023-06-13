Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.03 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
