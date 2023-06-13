Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,853.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.78. 3,546,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

