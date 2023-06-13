Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,856,201 shares of company stock valued at $52,653,998 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

