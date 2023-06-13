Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.10

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 18163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,457 shares of company stock valued at $860,854. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.