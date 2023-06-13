Continuum Finance Price Up 13% This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $104,891.64 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

